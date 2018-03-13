Catering Scotland

2018 Tilda Chef Competition Winners Announced at Hotelympia 2018

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

2018 Tilda Chef Competition Winners Announced at Hotelympia 2018

2018 Tilda Chef Competition Winners Announced at Hotelympia 2018
March 13
15:37 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The winners of the Tilda Chef Team of the Year 2018 have been announced. Preparing, cooking and presenting a main course and dessert using a Tilda speciality rice variant within a 45-minute deadline, ten teams battled it out in the final at Hotelympia’s Salon Culinaire Live Theatre.

Lexington Catering’s Tony Stuart (pictured above, second from left) and James Garred (second from right) triumphed with a main course of Tilda Basmati & Wild jewelled saffron rice, spiced halibut and crab with sea vegetables. For dessert, they served up tamarind pineapple with caramelised Tilda Arborio rice ice cream, coconut, pistachio and rice granola.

Steve Munkley, chef director of Salon Culinaire (pictured, middle) commented: ‘Opening the competition up to teams for the first time has been a huge success and the chefs worked seamlessly together in their pairs showing the teamwork it takes to produce world-class dishes.’

Visit www.Tildafoodservice.com for some great-tasting recipes made using the Tilda speciality rice range.

Tags
CIS Excellence AwardsTildaTilda Chef Competitiontilday rice
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.