The prestigious Country Range Student Chef Challenge returns in 2019, celebrating its 25th anniversary at ScotHot. Open to college students around the UK, the competition is organised in collaboration with the Craft Guild of Chefs and over the years has played a significant role in developing young chefs and talent.

As part of the prize for this special anniversary year, the winning team will be offered a day’s work experience at a Michelin-Starred restaurant and a foodie trip around London, including a guided tour of the capital’s famous Billingsgate Market where the team will be taught fish-filleting skills by the resident master fishmonger.

To win the sought-after title, teams of three students will be required to plan, prepare and execute a three-course, four-cover menu which focuses on the core skills and techniques studied as part of a second year professional cookery course.

Entry Criteria

There is a maximum cost of £8 per cover and the menus must include:

An Asia-themed seabass starter: A whole seabass must be filleted and presented to judges with bones and trim displayed.

A main duck dish cooked any way: Showcasing their butchery skills, students must remove both legs by tunnel boning before removing the breasts and presenting the whole carcass for judgPortion size for the dish is to be half a breast per person, along with some of the leg meat.

A classically creative dessert with a modern twist that contains at least 30% of Country Range Chocolate Drops

The long-running Country Range Student Chef Challenge provides full-time hospitality and catering college students with the perfect platform to improve cooking skills, knowledge and technique, while developing real life experience under intense pressure and competition situations. The 2018 Challenge was won by a team of students from City of Glasgow College (pictured above).

Country Range Student Chef Challenge organiser, Emma Holden, said: ‘It’s vital that catering students are given the platform to showcase their skills and creativity, and the Country Range Student Chef Challenge does exactly that. However, it’s not just students that win; the institutions themselves can help their own catering departments develop a first-class reputation.

‘With that in mind we’re calling on lecturers and students from all over the UK to help us make the 25th competition our best yet.’

Servicing the UK foodservice sector for more than 25 years, Country Range is the leading independent foodservice brand. Offering more than 800 products, all developed exclusively for professional caterers, the company covers grocery, chilled, frozen and non-food ranges and is widely recognised by caterers as a trusted and reliable brand delivering consistent quality and value for money without compromising on taste and flavour.

For full details of the challenge, criteria and how to pick up a sample of the Country Range Chocolate Drops, visit www.countryrangestudentchef.co.uk . The deadline for submissions is the 30th November 2018 and you can register your interest in entering the challenge here. Regional heats take place at the end of January 2019 and the grand final takes place on 13th March 2019 in the Live Theatre of ScotHot, Scotland’s largest hospitality and tourism show.

www.countryrange.co.uk

@countryrangeuk