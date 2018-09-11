Food packaging specialist 4 Aces has launched a selection of biodegradable paper straws that aim to offer end users an alternative solution to rival products currently on the market.

Made from high grade material designed to last significantly longer than competitive products, the paper straws are available in 8mm bore* and are suitable for smoothies and shakes.

David Blake, sales director of 4 Aces explained: ‘With the media continuing to focus on the over-use of plastic and the attendant environmental consequences, consumers in general are far more savvy about the unnecessary use of straws and are increasingly unwilling to contribute to the damage that’s being caused to sea life in particular.

‘Going without a straw isn’t always an option but this new eco-friendly alternative provides consumers with an opportunity to make the right choice. It also impacts positively on the sustainability agenda of the seller, whether it’s a pub, café, restaurant, hotel or any other retail outlet.’

Stocking a selection of compostable PLA hot cups and a full range of paper water cones and PLA cold cups, 4 Aces’ products comply with EU certification for compostable packaging, meaning they will disintegrate within 12 weeks if disposed of in the correct industrial facilities.

Supplying a comprehensive range of food packaging, plastic and paper cups and water cooler products, 4 Aces provides a tailored service to a broad variety of clients in the hospitality, catering, restaurant, vending and water cooler markets.

Visit www.4acesltd.com or call 01992 535774 for more information on the new range of biodegradable paper straws.

* Black 6mm version also available.