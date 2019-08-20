Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club has appointed a new executive head chef. Bruce Price (pictured), has previously worked for the Old Course Hotel St Andrews and Apex Hotels, and joins Dalmahoy from Crieff Hydro Hotel.

‘My first job here will be to look at menu planning for the season ahead,’ he said. ‘I’ll be complementing Scottish produce with some international influences I’ve picked up through cooking in other countries.’

Responsible for a 24-strong team across the resort’s Pentland Restaurant, James Braid Bar and Brasserie and the hotel’s conference, weddings and events offering, Price has been deaf since birth and will communicate with his kitchen brigade mainly through lip-reading.

Dalmahoy general manager, Alistair Kinchin, added: ‘We’ve worked hard to cement our culinary reputation in Edinburgh and it’s a real coup to have enticed Bruce to join us. His stewardship heralds exciting times ahead for Dalmahoy as a food destination.’

