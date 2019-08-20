CIS Excellence Awards Hospitality Educator of the Year sponsor, CH&CO Group, has announced the acquisition of Mitie Catering. Comprising Gather & Gather and Creativevents, the workplace catering and events businesses of Mitie, the deal brings to CH&CO an increase in turnover of £137m, 330 further sites across the UK and Ireland, and an additional 3,600 team members.

With an established workplace and event catering business, Gather & Gather complements CH&CO’s client base across multiple sectors, including destinations, venues, education, livery and healthcare. CEO Bill Toner (pictured above left) commented: ‘This acquisition is a key part of our growth strategy and represents a great opportunity for Mitie, Gather & Gather and CH&CO. We bring scale and catering expertise, while Mitie brings an extensive client list and innovation. The sharing of best practice will drive an even better service for our clients and the enlarged CH&CO group creates unparalleled opportunities for growth.’

As part of the acquisition, Allister Richards (pictured above right) will continue as Gather & Gather’s managing director. Catering will remain an important part of Mitie’s services but will now be provided to clients under an exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Gather & Gather and CH&CO, rather than being self-delivered by Mitie.

Allister Richards said: ‘In CH&CO, we have found our business a home where we can build on our success and continue to thrive in new and existing markets. Likewise, Mitie’s input and support has been fantastic throughout and we look forward to continuing to work with them as a strategic partner.’

www.gatherandgather.com

www.chandcogroup.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com