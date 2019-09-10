Well-run successful businesses seem to operate as if by magic, but few people see the enormous amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes in order to create that illusion.

The ‘Pulling Profits Out of a Hat’ business event on 8th October in Glasgow will demonstrate that business magic can be dazzling but it is no illusion. It’s the result of discipline, measurability and accountability in every area of the company.

Hosted by Brad Sugars, ActionCOACH founder and author of more than 15 business books, the event will teach delegates about the disciplines that govern every aspect of a company’s ongoing success, including:

Strategy

People

Execution

Mission

Business Development

These disciplines show how your business can achieve exponential growth with greater employee engagement, client retention, increased profit while creating a positive impact in your community.

The five disciplines of business success enable your organisation to grow and thrive in a way that seems like magic. During the evening, Brad will ask the hard questions that help make the difference between good and great companies.

Like the greatest performers, these disciplines work together to make you believe in magic. But here the magic is real, and your success is exponential.

Pulling Profits from a Hat

Tuesday 8th October 2019

Marriott Hotel Glasgow

6.30pm to 9.30pm

(registration and networking from 5.30pm)

Tickets from £20 per person