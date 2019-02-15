Scottish organic waste management firm, Keenan Recycling, is to roll out its award-winning service into the northeast of England.

The firm, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, will create up to 40 new jobs over the next two years in roles including sales, account management and fleet drivers.

Expanding its food waste collection service south of the Border, the firm aims to work with local businesses and other waste management firms to collect food waste and transport it to High Hedley biogas plant in County Durham where it will be put through an anaerobic digester and recycled into electricity.

Managing director Grant Keenan (pictured above centre with wife Claire) explained that it was a natural progression to move into England: ‘Although it is a legal requirement in Scotland, recycling food waste in England is a concept that many will not yet be familiar with but we hope that we can encourage individuals to really think about the food they throw away, rather than it going to landfill.’

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Keenan Recycling currently employs more than 90 people across a range of roles in the head office and bases in Edinburgh and Fife, as well as across the company’s two large recycling facilities, a 14-acre site in New Deer, Aberdeenshire and a site in.

Established in 2001, Keenan Recycling launched its own commercial food waste collection service in Scotland in 2010 and now processes in excess of 150,000 tonnes of organic waste a year. With bases in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Fife and Cumbernauld, is it Scotland’s largest organic waste management firm.

