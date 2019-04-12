Catering Scotland

ActionCLUB: A Chance to Step Off the Hamster Wheel and Build A Strong Business

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

ActionCLUB: A Chance to Step Off the Hamster Wheel and Build A Strong Business

ActionCLUB: A Chance to Step Off the Hamster Wheel and Build A Strong Business
April 12
06:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Daniela Grendene

Here’s a question for you: how can it be that so many directors and managers have become accustomed to being stuck on a hamster wheel? An auto-pilot of the same monotonous, repetitive, unfulfilling activities, often resulting in little to no progress at the end of the day. Daniela Grendene explains what it takes to get off that wheel in order to create the foundation for a strong and productive business…

1) MASTER YOUR NUMBERS: Know and understand your financials; create budget and cash flow forecasts; develop a business dashboard; learn to test and measure.

2) STREETWISE MARKETING: Develop a powerful USP and guarantee, learn how to define and communicate with your target market. Apply the ‘five ways’ profit formula and learn the ‘ladder of loyalty for great repeat business.

3) SALES MADE SIMPLE: Develop a sales process; use questions to improve your conversion rate; help others to buy from you; learn how to handle objections.

The hamster wheel: ‘Participation in a monotonous, repetitive, unfulfilling activity, especially one in which little or no progress is achieved’

4) EFFICIENCY IS CRITICAL: Create systems so that your business does not depend solely on you. Systemise your delivery to improve customer retention.

5) TEAM & LEADERSHIP: How to find, recruit and retain the right staff. Recognise and develop the next generation of managers and leaders as well as your own leadership skills.

6) TIME IS PRECIOUS: Effective time management and discipline will allow you to work more productively.

7) SETTING GOALS: and intensive 90-day planning aimed to get you ready for the next 90 days.

ActionCLUB is an education and coaching programme to help you build a strong business foundation and become a better business owner. The programme includes an initial one-hour assessment as well as a talent dynamics profile to learn where you play to your strengths. It is CPD-accredited and a course certificate is provided at the end.

Daniela Grendene is an executive coach with 25 years’ experience who teaches directors about business results and making money. For more information on how they can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.

Tags
"Your business resultsaction coachaction coach scotlandbusiness coaching scotlandbusiness success recipesExecutive coachingexecutive coaching scotlandProfitable Businesses
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.