Hotelympia, the UK’s biggest hospitality event, has announced that this year’s show will be supported by Amazon Business, the new B-2-B marketplace with unique solutions tailored to UK-based organisations.

Hotelympia Portfolio Director, Ross Carter, explained how the new partnership will have far-reaching benefits for exhibitors and visitors alike: ‘At a time when everyone is examining their cost base, the digital route to market – offering lower risk, higher visibility and greater autonomy for suppliers – is an important consideration, which is why we welcome this partnership, forged with a true giant of digital commerce.

‘A rapidly growing sales channel for a wide range of foodservice equipment, appliances and ambient food products, Amazon Business can help suppliers tap into more than 100,000 small, medium and large business customers in the UK alone.’

Based within the newly established Interiors & Tableware Show, the Amazon Business team will be on hand throughout the four-day exhibition to demonstrate to visitors the benefits of becoming a certified business seller, including: business-specific pricing; automated free invoicing; European logistics capabilities; and a host of advertising and sponsoring solutions.

Head of Business Development for Amazon Business UK, James Wilson said of the partnership: ‘Since launching in the UK in April last year, Amazon Business has grown to serve over 100,000 business customers, with more than 30,000 sellers having accessed this sales channel and millions of business-relevant products available for purchase.

‘The foodservice sector is a key part of the B-2-B segment and we hope this partnership demonstrates our commitment to both customers and suppliers in this area.’

To learn more about Amazon Business, visit www.amazon.co.uk/hotelympia and register to meet with the team.

Hotelympia takes place from 5th-8th March 2018 at ExCeL London. Visit www.hotelympia.com for full exhibitor and schedule information, and to pre-register.