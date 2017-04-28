Announcing the Shortlist for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…
Here is the shortlist of finalists for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…
The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in assoc. with NHS Health Scotland
Finalists:
- Aramark at Aegon
- Inspire Catering
- Royal Voluntary Services
The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland
Finalists:
- Hickory Food
- Kafoodle
- Springboard Charity & Diageo
The Banqueting & Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment & Tilda Rice
Finalists:
- Scott Brodowski, Hickory
- Billy Campbell, DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central
- Paul Smith, Elior
The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
Finalists:
- Diageo and Springboard Charity Partners
- Apex Hotels
- Elior UK
The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz
Finalists:
- Bennets Bar/La Petite Mort, Edinburgh
- The Bridge Inn, Ratho, Midlothian
- Uisge Bar & Restaurant, Murthly, Perthshire
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut
Finalists:
- Gerard Chouet, Fairmont St Andrews
- Sebastian Kobelt, Sebastian Kobelt Patissier Chocolatier
- Helen Vass, Number 16 Restaurant Glasgow
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson & The Royal Bank of Scotland
Finalists:
- Ardanaiseig Hotel, Argyll
- The Torridon, Wester Ross
- Windlestraw, Scottish Borders
The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland
Finalists:
- Bidfood Scotland
- Hickory Food
- St Andrews Links Trust
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle
Finalists:
- Firebrick Brasserie, Scottish Borders
- Norn, Edinburgh
- The Tayberry Restaurant, Broughty Ferry, Dundee
The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group
Finalists:
- Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College
- Gary Maclean, City of Glasgow College
- Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood Campus
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hoshizaki
Finalists:
- Crowne Plaza Glasgow
- Greywalls, East Lothian
- Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye
The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions
Finalists:
- Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or, Glasgow
- Cafe St Honore, Edinburgh
- Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Employee of the Year Award, co-sponsored by The Fresh Food Company and Season Catering Ltd
Finalists:
- Laura Amos, Ampersand
- Dawn Balfour, Hickory Food/Eskmills Venue
- David Lapsley, The Taynuilt: Etive Restaurant With Rooms
The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland
Finalists:
- Gary Millard, Heritage Portfolio at the Signet Library
- Jamie McKinnon, The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
- Conor McLean, The Cellar Restaurant
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey
Finalists:
- Tim Dover, The Roost Restaurant, Kintillo, by Bridge of Earn
- Stewart Macauly, The Adamson, St Andrews
- Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Pershire
The Lifetime Excellence Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods
* The winner of this award will be announced on the evening of Thursday 25th May. *
COULD ALL FINALISTS PLEASE REMEMBER TO SEND THEIR PROFILES AND BIOG PHOTOS TO ALEX@CIS-EXCELLENCEAWARDS.COM BY 2ND MAY.
YOU CAN BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR THE PRESENTATION DINNER ON 25TH MAY BY CLICKING ON THE DINNER BOOKING ICON.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment