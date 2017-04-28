Catering Scotland

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…
April 28
08:25 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Here is the shortlist of finalists for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in assoc. with NHS Health Scotland

Finalists:

  • Aramark at Aegon
  • Inspire Catering
  • Royal Voluntary Services

The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland

Finalists:

  • Hickory Food
  • Kafoodle
  • Springboard Charity & Diageo

 The Banqueting & Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment & Tilda Rice

Finalists:

  • Scott Brodowski, Hickory
  • Billy Campbell, DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central
  • Paul Smith, Elior

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Finalists:

  • Diageo and Springboard Charity Partners
  • Apex Hotels
  • Elior UK

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz

Finalists:

  • Bennets Bar/La Petite Mort, Edinburgh
  • The Bridge Inn, Ratho, Midlothian
  • Uisge Bar & Restaurant, Murthly, Perthshire

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Finalists:

  • Gerard Chouet, Fairmont St Andrews
  • Sebastian Kobelt, Sebastian Kobelt Patissier Chocolatier
  • Helen Vass, Number 16 Restaurant Glasgow

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson & The Royal Bank of Scotland

Finalists:

  • Ardanaiseig Hotel, Argyll
  • The Torridon, Wester Ross
  • Windlestraw, Scottish Borders

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

Finalists:

  • Bidfood Scotland
  • Hickory Food
  • St Andrews Links Trust

 The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

Finalists:

  • Firebrick Brasserie, Scottish Borders
  • Norn, Edinburgh
  • The Tayberry Restaurant, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

Finalists:

  • Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College
  • Gary Maclean, City of Glasgow College
  • Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood Campus

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hoshizaki

Finalists:

  • Crowne Plaza Glasgow
  • Greywalls, East Lothian
  • Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions

Finalists:

  • Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or, Glasgow
  • Cafe St Honore, Edinburgh
  • Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Employee of the Year Award, co-sponsored by The Fresh Food Company and Season Catering Ltd

Finalists:

  • Laura Amos, Ampersand
  • Dawn Balfour, Hickory Food/Eskmills Venue
  • David Lapsley, The Taynuilt: Etive Restaurant With Rooms

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Finalists:

  • Gary Millard, Heritage Portfolio at the Signet Library
  • Jamie McKinnon, The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
  • Conor McLean, The Cellar Restaurant

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey

Finalists:

  • Tim Dover, The Roost Restaurant, Kintillo, by Bridge of Earn
  • Stewart Macauly, The Adamson, St Andrews
  • Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Pershire

The Lifetime Excellence Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

* The winner of this award will be announced on the evening of Thursday 25th May. *

COULD ALL FINALISTS PLEASE REMEMBER TO SEND THEIR PROFILES AND BIOG PHOTOS TO ALEX@CIS-EXCELLENCEAWARDS.COM BY 2ND MAY.

YOU CAN BOOK YOUR TICKETS FOR THE PRESENTATION DINNER ON 25TH MAY BY CLICKING ON THE DINNER BOOKING ICON.

Tags
bidfood scotlandBrakes ScotlandCallebautCIS Excellence AwardsHoshizakiUnilever Food Solutions
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by Click Web Consulting

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.