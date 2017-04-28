Here is the shortlist of finalists for the 2017 CIS Excellence Awards…

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in assoc. with NHS Health Scotland

Finalists:

Aramark at Aegon

Inspire Catering

Royal Voluntary Services

The Business Innovation Award, sponsored by Bidfood Scotland

Finalists:

Hickory Food

Kafoodle

Springboard Charity & Diageo

The Banqueting & Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment & Tilda Rice

Finalists:

Scott Brodowski, Hickory

Billy Campbell, DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central

Paul Smith, Elior

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Finalists:

Diageo and Springboard Charity Partners

Apex Hotels

Elior UK

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz

Finalists:

Bennets Bar/La Petite Mort, Edinburgh

The Bridge Inn, Ratho, Midlothian

Uisge Bar & Restaurant, Murthly, Perthshire

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Finalists:

Gerard Chouet, Fairmont St Andrews

Sebastian Kobelt, Sebastian Kobelt Patissier Chocolatier

Helen Vass, Number 16 Restaurant Glasgow

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson & The Royal Bank of Scotland

Finalists:

Ardanaiseig Hotel, Argyll

The Torridon, Wester Ross

Windlestraw, Scottish Borders

The Sustainable Business Award, co-sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

Finalists:

Bidfood Scotland

Hickory Food

St Andrews Links Trust

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

Finalists:

Firebrick Brasserie, Scottish Borders

Norn, Edinburgh

The Tayberry Restaurant, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

Finalists:

Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College

Gary Maclean, City of Glasgow College

Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood Campus

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Hoshizaki

Finalists:

Crowne Plaza Glasgow

Greywalls, East Lothian

Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye

The Restaurant of the Year Award, sponsored by Unilever Food Solutions

Finalists:

Brian Maule at Chardon d’Or, Glasgow

Cafe St Honore, Edinburgh

Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Employee of the Year Award, co-sponsored by The Fresh Food Company and Season Catering Ltd

Finalists:

Laura Amos, Ampersand

Dawn Balfour, Hickory Food/Eskmills Venue

David Lapsley, The Taynuilt: Etive Restaurant With Rooms

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Finalists:

Gary Millard, Heritage Portfolio at the Signet Library

Jamie McKinnon, The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

Conor McLean, The Cellar Restaurant

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey

Finalists:

Tim Dover, The Roost Restaurant, Kintillo, by Bridge of Earn

Stewart Macauly, The Adamson, St Andrews

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Pershire

The Lifetime Excellence Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

* The winner of this award will be announced on the evening of Thursday 25th May. *

