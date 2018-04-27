Announcing the Shortlist for the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com

The CIS Excellence Awards Shortlist of Finalists 2018

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

Due to holidays and entrants’ availability for interview, the shortlist for this category will be announced w/c 30th April

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

BaxterStorey Scotland

Hickory, Edinburgh

The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Business Innovation Award, co-sponsored by Sodexo *This award is available for co-sponsorship*

Chefs Eye Tech

The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh

Shepherd Filters UK

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

Aramark @ Aegon

Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire

ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran

City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship

North Lanarkshire Council

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh

Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh

Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh

Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh

Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire

Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow

Sugar Boat, Helensburgh

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by BidFood Scotland

Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire

Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

Salar Smokehouse, South Uist

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College

Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College

Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland

The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran

The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh

Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Instock *This award is available for co-sponsorship*

Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen

Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College

Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco

Gamba, Glasgow

L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh

The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh

Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther

Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh

Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews

Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

The winner of this award will be announced at the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards ceremony which takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow on Thursday 31st May.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.cis-excellenceawards.com or call 0131 557 5767.