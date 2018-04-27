Announcing the Shortlist for the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com
The CIS Excellence Awards Shortlist of Finalists 2018
The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company
- Due to holidays and entrants’ availability for interview, the shortlist for this category will be announced w/c 30th April
The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland
- BaxterStorey Scotland
- Hickory, Edinburgh
- The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Business Innovation Award, co-sponsored by Sodexo *This award is available for co-sponsorship*
- Chefs Eye Tech
- The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh
- Shepherd Filters UK
The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland
- Aramark @ Aegon
- Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire
- ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team
The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
- Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran
- City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship
- North Lanarkshire Council
The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice
- Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh
- Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh
- Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh
The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda
- Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
- Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh
- Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire
- Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle
- Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
- The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow
- Sugar Boat, Helensburgh
The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by BidFood Scotland
- Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire
- Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire
- Salar Smokehouse, South Uist
The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group
- Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College
- Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College
- Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland
- The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran
- The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
- The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut
- Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh
- Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Instock *This award is available for co-sponsorship*
- Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
- Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye
- Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian
The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland
- Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen
- Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College
- Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther
The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco
- Gamba, Glasgow
- L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh
- The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland
- Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
- Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther
- Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
- Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews
- Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods
The winner of this award will be announced at the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards ceremony which takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow on Thursday 31st May.
