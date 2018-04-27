Catering Scotland

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com

Announcing the Shortlist for the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com
April 27
20:36 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 The CIS Excellence Awards Shortlist of Finalists 2018

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

  • Due to holidays and entrants’ availability for interview, the shortlist for this category will be announced w/c 30th April

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Seafood Scotland

  • BaxterStorey Scotland
  • Hickory, Edinburgh
  • The Scottish Café & Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Business Innovation Award, co-sponsored by Sodexo *This award is available for co-sponsorship*

  • Chefs Eye Tech
  • The Scottish Salmon Company, Edinburgh
  • Shepherd Filters UK

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

  • Aramark @ Aegon
  • Buchanan Bistro, Aberdeenshire
  • ESS Offshore Food and Nutrition Team

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

  • Auchrannie Leisure Ltd, Isle of Arran
  • City of Glasgow College / CAL MAC Hospitality Apprenticeship
  • North Lanarkshire Council

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

  • Nobles Café Bar & Restaurant, Edinburgh
  • Rabble Taphouse & Grill, Edinburgh
  • Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

  • Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
  • Brian Canale, Heritage Portfolio, Edinburgh
  • Andrew Laycock, Wilde Thyme Catering, Perthshire
  • Ann Milne, Hudsons Catering, Aberdeen

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, sponsored by Kafoodle

  • Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh
  • The Spanish Butcher, Glasgow
  • Sugar Boat, Helensburgh

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by BidFood Scotland

  • Ballintaggart Farm, Pitlochry, Perthshire
  • Eat on the Green, Ellon, Aberdeenshire
  • Salar Smokehouse, South Uist

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by CH&Co Group

  • Tony Budde, Dumfries and Galloway College
  • Kenneth Hett, City of Glasgow College
  • Vicki Munro, SRUC Elmwood College

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance and the Royal Bank of Scotland

  • The Douglas Hotel, Isle of Arran
  • The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
  • The Lovat Loch Ness, Fort Augustus

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

  • Stephen Espouy, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh
  • Gary Millard, Colonnades at the Signet Library, Edinburgh

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Instock *This award is available for co-sponsorship*

  • Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
  • Skeabost House Hotel, Isle of Skye
  • Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

  • Craig Palmer, Marcliffe Hotel and Spa, Aberdeen
  • Kevin McCafferty, City of Glasgow College
  • Conor McLean, The Cellar, Anstruther

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Aramark and Olleco

  • Gamba, Glasgow
  • L’Escargot Blanc , Edinburgh
  • The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

  • Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
  • Billy Boyter, The Cellar Restaurant, Anstruther
  • Brian Grigor, The Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh
  • Geoffrey Smeddle, The Peat Inn, St Andrews
  • Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood The Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

The winner of this award will be announced at the 2018 CIS Excellence Awards ceremony which takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow on Thursday 31st May.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.cis-excellenceawards.com or call 0131 557 5767.

Tags
AramarkASA RecruitmentBaxterStorey scotlandbidfood scotlandBraehead FoodsBruce Stevenson InsuranceCallebautCaterer.comCH&Co GroupCIS Excellence AwardsDoubletree by Hilton Glasgowfresh food companyGreen Tourismhealthliving awardin stockkafoodlekraftheinz foodserviceOllecoRBSSeafood ScotlandSodexoTilda
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.