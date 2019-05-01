Catering Scotland

Announcing the Shortlist of Finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019, in partnership with Caterer.com
May 01
07:42 2019
The shortlist of finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019

in partnership with

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

  • Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire
  • Rory MacAleece, Ibis Styles Glasgow/Ibis Styles Glasgow West (Maven Capital Partners)
  • Terry McBeth, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

 

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling

  • BaxterStorey Scotland
  • BaxterStorey Scotland in partnership with City of Glasgow College
  • Fairmont St Andrews

 

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

  • Aramark – Scotland Team
  • BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College
  • The Usual Place, Dumfries

 

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

  • City of Glasgow College / CalMac
  • Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill, Edinburgh
  • Sonas Hospitality Ltd, Isle of Skye

 

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

  • The Crinan Hotel, by Lochgilphead, Argyll
  • The Crown and Kitchen, East Linton, East Lothian
  • The Horseshoe Inn, Eddleston, Peebles
  • The Lord of the Isles, Craobh Haven, Argyll

 

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

  • Alan Boslem, Big Bite Catering, Airdrie
  • Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
  • James Burton, Ginger Snap Catering & Food Design, Edinburgh

 

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Kafoodle and Sodexo

  • Edinbane Lodge Restaurant, Isle of Skye
  • The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
  • The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh
  • North Harbour Bistro, Isle of Harris

 

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland

  • Aberdeen International Airport
  • Cannonball Restaurant and Bar, Edinburgh
  • Rufflets, St Andrews

 

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

  • Allison Kennedy, City of Glasgow College
  • Ian Pirrie, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine
  • Steph Tanner, Edinburgh College

 

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Foodservice

  • The Allanton Inn, Duns, Berwickshire
  • Cavens Country House Hotel, Kirkbean, Dumfries
  • The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
  • Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, South Ayrshire

 

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

  • Iain Baille, Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow
  • Gerard Chouet, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel
  • Shona Sutherland, Taystful, Blairgowrie

 

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and InStock

  • Hilton Glasgow
  • Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel
  • Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

 

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

  • Jordan Clark, Pennygate Lodge, Isle of Mull
  • Jamie Deans, Deans Restaurant, Perth
  • Ewan Jones, Café St Honore, Edinburgh
  • Ross McLaren, CH&Co at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh

 

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement

  • Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, Crieff
  • Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
  • The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

 

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

  • Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
  • Jerome Henry, Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
  • Praveen Kumar, Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth
  • Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh

 

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods

 

BaxterStorey scotlandCIS Excellence Awards 2019cis excellence awards shortlist 2019Keenan recyclingtetley foodservice
