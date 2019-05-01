Announcing the Shortlist of Finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019, in partnership with Caterer.com

The shortlist of finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019

The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company

Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire

Rory MacAleece, Ibis Styles Glasgow/Ibis Styles Glasgow West (Maven Capital Partners)

Terry McBeth, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central

The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling

BaxterStorey Scotland

BaxterStorey Scotland in partnership with City of Glasgow College

Fairmont St Andrews

The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland

Aramark – Scotland Team

BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College

The Usual Place, Dumfries

The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com

City of Glasgow College / CalMac

Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill, Edinburgh

Sonas Hospitality Ltd, Isle of Skye

The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice

The Crinan Hotel, by Lochgilphead, Argyll

The Crown and Kitchen, East Linton, East Lothian

The Horseshoe Inn, Eddleston, Peebles

The Lord of the Isles, Craobh Haven, Argyll

The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda

Alan Boslem, Big Bite Catering, Airdrie

Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh

James Burton, Ginger Snap Catering & Food Design, Edinburgh

The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Kafoodle and Sodexo

Edinbane Lodge Restaurant, Isle of Skye

The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh

North Harbour Bistro, Isle of Harris

The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland

Aberdeen International Airport

Cannonball Restaurant and Bar, Edinburgh

Rufflets, St Andrews

The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Allison Kennedy, City of Glasgow College

Ian Pirrie, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine

Steph Tanner, Edinburgh College

The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Foodservice

The Allanton Inn, Duns, Berwickshire

Cavens Country House Hotel, Kirkbean, Dumfries

The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, South Ayrshire

The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut

Iain Baille, Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow

Gerard Chouet, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel

Shona Sutherland, Taystful, Blairgowrie

The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and InStock

Hilton Glasgow

Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel

Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland

Jordan Clark, Pennygate Lodge, Isle of Mull

Jamie Deans, Deans Restaurant, Perth

Ewan Jones, Café St Honore, Edinburgh

Ross McLaren, CH&Co at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh

The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement

Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, Crieff

Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh

The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland

Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh

Jerome Henry, Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh

Praveen Kumar, Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth

Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods