Announcing the Shortlist of Finalists for the CIS Excellence Awards 2019, in partnership with Caterer.com
The Employee of the Year Award, sponsored by Fresh Food Company
- Stephen King, Uisge Bar and Restaurant, Perthshire
- Rory MacAleece, Ibis Styles Glasgow/Ibis Styles Glasgow West (Maven Capital Partners)
- Terry McBeth, Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central
The Sustainable Business Award, sponsored by Green Tourism and Keenan Recycling
- BaxterStorey Scotland
- BaxterStorey Scotland in partnership with City of Glasgow College
- Fairmont St Andrews
The Healthier Scotland Award, sponsored by the healthyliving award, in association with NHS Health Scotland
- Aramark – Scotland Team
- BaxterStorey at City of Glasgow College
- The Usual Place, Dumfries
The Training and Employee Retention Award, sponsored by Caterer.com
- City of Glasgow College / CalMac
- Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill, Edinburgh
- Sonas Hospitality Ltd, Isle of Skye
The Pub Excellence Award, sponsored by KraftHeinz Foodservice
- The Crinan Hotel, by Lochgilphead, Argyll
- The Crown and Kitchen, East Linton, East Lothian
- The Horseshoe Inn, Eddleston, Peebles
- The Lord of the Isles, Craobh Haven, Argyll
The Banqueting and Events Chef Award, co-sponsored by ASA Recruitment and Tilda
- Alan Boslem, Big Bite Catering, Airdrie
- Scott Brodowski, Hickory, Edinburgh
- James Burton, Ginger Snap Catering & Food Design, Edinburgh
The Restaurant Newcomer of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Kafoodle and Sodexo
- Edinbane Lodge Restaurant, Isle of Skye
- The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh
- The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh
- North Harbour Bistro, Isle of Harris
The Food Tourism Award, sponsored by Seafood Scotland
- Aberdeen International Airport
- Cannonball Restaurant and Bar, Edinburgh
- Rufflets, St Andrews
The Hospitality Educator of the Year Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
- Allison Kennedy, City of Glasgow College
- Ian Pirrie, Edinburgh School of Food and Wine
- Steph Tanner, Edinburgh College
The Independent Hotel of the Year Award, sponsored by Tetley Foodservice
- The Allanton Inn, Duns, Berwickshire
- Cavens Country House Hotel, Kirkbean, Dumfries
- The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh
- Glenapp Castle, Ballantrae, South Ayrshire
The Patisserie Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Callebaut
- Iain Baille, Tantrum Doughnuts, Glasgow
- Gerard Chouet, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel
- Shona Sutherland, Taystful, Blairgowrie
The Group Hotel of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and InStock
- Hilton Glasgow
- Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel
- Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian
The Young Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Brakes Scotland
- Jordan Clark, Pennygate Lodge, Isle of Mull
- Jamie Deans, Deans Restaurant, Perth
- Ewan Jones, Café St Honore, Edinburgh
- Ross McLaren, CH&Co at Baillie Gifford, Edinburgh
The Restaurant of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Pelican Procurement
- Barley Bree Restaurant with Rooms, Crieff
- Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
- The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
The Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by BaxterStorey Scotland
- Fred Berkmiller, L’Escargot Restaurants, Edinburgh
- Jerome Henry, Le Roi Fou, Edinburgh
- Praveen Kumar, Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth
- Paul Wedgwood, Wedgwood the Restaurant, Edinburgh
The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Braehead Foods
- The winner of this award will be announced at the CIS Excellence Awards ceremony which takes place at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday 30th May 2019.
