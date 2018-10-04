Announcing The Winners of the Caterer.com People Awards 2018

CIS Excellence Awards headline sponsor Caterer.com hosted its annual People Awards on Monday evening to celebrate the best talent initiatives in the UK hospitality sector and recognise the hospitality employers who boast the highest standards and quality of service in order to attract, develop and retain talent.

Hosted at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge by comedians Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker, the seventh annual awards ceremony brought together over 500 industry professionals. Winners included national brands including Dishoom, LEON, Hilton UK & Ireland, Cote Restaurants, De Vere and Radisson RED Glasgow.

Neil Pattison, Sales Director for Caterer.com (pictured above, far left) said: ‘The work being done to nurture great talent in this sector should not be underestimated. It’s a really challenging market and at Caterer.com we’re proud to work with all of these amazing employers.

‘The shortlisted organisations overcame turnover issues among casual employees, balanced their rewards and benefits offerings, nurtured emerging talent, addressed diversity problems and in many cases completely reinvented their employer brands.

‘These and many other amazing initiatives are testament to the dedication that hospitality employers have to both their businesses and their employees.

Sponsors of this year’s event included StartMonday, Platinum Recruitment, Appetite 4 Recruitment, COREcruitment, Lifetime Training, JWR, Peoplebank, Admiral Recruitment, CateringScotland.com, Good&Co, and SmartRecruiters.

The Winners of the Caterer.com People Awards 2018

Candidate Experience: Dishoom

Employee Engagement Programme: LEON

Emerging Talent Initiative: Hilton UK & Ireland

Learning and Development: Cote Restaurants Ltd

Employer Brand Campaign: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London

On-Boarding Programme: De Vere

Rewards and Benefits: National Theatre Commercial Operations Department

Launch Campaign: Radisson RED Glasgow

HR Team: Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London

In-House Recruitment Team: TGI Fridays UK

Diversity: National Theatre Commercial Operations Department

Leadership in Recruitment, Retention & Development: The Grand, Brighton

Ambassador to the Industry: Matthew Rowledge, Royal Garden Hotel

For full details of winners, judges and sponsors, visit www.caterer.com/people-awards

www.cateringscotland.com