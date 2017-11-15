Catering Scotland

Apex Hotels Triumphs at HR Awards

November 15
12:34 2017
Edinburgh-based Apex Hotels has collected HR Team of the Year accolade at this year’s HR Network Scotland National Awards. The team, which oversees over 1,000 employees across 13 locations including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, London and Bath, was recognised for its support of its workforce and praised for the way it delivers its HR strategy.

The company was also nominated in the Talent Management Programme of the Year category, for its strong links with educational institutions and its in-house pre-apprenticeship training programme.

Apex Hotels ‘ human resources director, Robert Allan (pictured centre), said: ‘This award is testament to the team’s hard work over the last 12 months. We were up against some well known organisations in Scotland so to be a winner is a huge achievement.’

The annual awards, which took place last night at the Hilton Glasgow, celebrated the best organisations within the HR industry in Scotland.

www.apexhotels.co.uk

 

Apex hotelsapex hotels scotlandApex Hotels win HR Awardhotels ScotlandHR scotland
