The Scottish Wholesale Association (SWA) has welcomed confirmation by the Scottish Government that a £45m fund is being made available to food and drink wholesalers and other companies that have up to now fallen through the cracks of other business support measures.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop announced yesterday that the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund, managed by the enterprise agencies for ‘vulnerable SME firms which are vital to the local or national economic foundations of Scotland’, will be open for applications by the end of April. It is anticipated that recipients will receive funds early next month.

SWA Chief Executive, Colin Smith (pictured left), said: ‘Officials have told us that grants will be available to wholesalers employing under 250 people and we would urge our members to submit applications. Some of our members have lost substantial income following the closure of pubs, restaurants, hotels and other hospitality businesses, so this really is lifeline assistance.

‘While details on the claim procedure have still to be finalised, we will keep members updated and help guide wholesalers that ask for assistance through what is expected to be a straightforward process.’

Ms Hyslop added: ‘This funding is intended to relieve the hardship of individuals and smaller firms that are ineligible for support from the UK Government or are not in receipt yet of the funds they need to survive.’

Read the Scottish Government’s press release here.

