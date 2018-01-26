An HND Professional Cookery student at City of Glasgow College is heading to India to showcase his talents at an international culinary competition involving more than 60 countries from around the world.

Kevin McCafferty, 22, (pictured above) was chosen to represent his country having been part of the student team who defeated the USA to win the Atlantic Cup, in addition to a silver medal for culinary art at the 2017 UK Skills Show.

Chief Executive, Paul Little, said: ‘Being selected to take part in such a prestigious international competition is an outstanding achievement and we are delighted that Kevin is representing both Scotland and City of Glasgow College in India.

Kevin will be mentored throughout the competition by CIS Excellence Awards judge and Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean, who added: ‘He will mix with some of the world’s top student chefs and get to see an incredible range of different cooking styles. The judges are some of the world’s finest but I believe he has proved himself at this level and is more than capable of taking on the challenge.’

City of Glasgow College first won against Maryland’s Anne Arundel Community College in 2016 and then retained the title in July last year. Being part of the winning team helped towards Kevin’s selection for the Young Chef Olympiad. He said: ‘Anne Arundel Community College is regarded as one of the best culinary schools in America, so winning twice against them was a great achievement.’

Now in its fourth year, the Atlantic Cup runs from 28th January to Friday 2nd February. It kicks off with an opening ceremony in Delhi where the first round also takes place. Kevin and Gary then travel to Kolkata for round two and the grand finale when the winner will be announced.

