A young student from Glasgow has become BaxterStorey’s first qualified apprentice in Scotland. Eighteen-year-old Laura Bell has been offered a full-time role within the firm and now works in a commis chef role at the company’s Arnold Clark contract in her home city.

After joining the apprenticeship scheme last year and creating its programme in partnership with Go@l Training, CIS Excellence Chef of the Year sponsor BaxterStorey Scotland placed Laura (pictured above centre) at Scottish Water near Glasgow, where she worked under the mentorship of chef manager, Ken Moodie.

After completing her NVQ Modern Apprenticeship – from which she graduated with additional qualifications including Level 2 Health and Safety, Level 2 Food Safety and Allergy training – Laura began to develop her skills alongside sous chefs. She said of her experience: ‘The training I received has given me the skills and foundation I need to progress my career and to eventually run my own kitchen.’

Ken Moodie added: ‘Laura’s dedication has impressed everyone at BaxterStorey and we’re delighted to have given her the opportunity to stay with the business. We’re sure there are many more great things to come from her in the future.’

A government initiative aimed at tackling Scotland’s skills gap, Modern Apprenticeships help employers to train staff and develop the skills of existing employees.

www.baxterstorey.com

www.apprenticeships.scot

www.cis-excellenceawards.com