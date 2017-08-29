CIS Excellence Business Innovation Awards sponsor, Bidfood, has announced the launch of its ‘Christmas Gift’ campaign.

With over 40,000 chefs, more than 20,000 kitchen assistants, 15,000 waiting staff and 13,000 bar staff working in hotels, pubs and restaurants throughout the UK on Christmas Day*, Bidfood’s campaign, which launches on 16th October, celebrates hospitality professionals who work over the festive period.

The company is calling on customers to nominate hard-working individuals who plan to be on duty this year (and/or worked last year).

Winners will be chosen via a panel of five leading figures from across the industry, including Bidfood’s Andy Kemp; Springboard’s Anne Pierce; Pride of Britain Hotels’ Peter Hancock; the BHA’s Ufi Ibrahim; and Andy Jones of the Public Sector 100 Group.

Winners will be revealed on 1st December across the six categories, with each receiving Christmas dinner with all the trimmings from Bidfood in January, once the busy period has passed, and a Virgin Experience Day voucher.

Categories include:

Hospitals

Care homes

Restaurants

Pubs and pub restaurants

Hotels

Other (includes schools/universities, QSR and B&I)

Bidfood’s Andy Kemp says: ‘We know our industry works hard to make the festive period special for everyone in the UK, with thousands giving up family time over the month of December.

‘There is a growing emphasis on our sector to play a bigger role in people’s celebrations and it’s important to recognise and reward our diverse workforce and ensure that working in our industry is an attractive career path for younger generations.

‘Essentially, we want to hear about some of the standout individuals in our industry and thank them for their contribution.’

The competition is open to individuals working in outlets supplied by Bidfood and who are involved in the preparation or serving of food and beverages. Entries are open from Monday 16th October until midnight on Friday 10th November and can be made online at www.bidfood.co.uk/bidfood-christmas-gift/