Catering Scotland

Bidfood Scotland Launches New Scottish Dairy Range for Foodservice

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bidfood Scotland Launches New Scottish Dairy Range for Foodservice

Bidfood Scotland Launches New Scottish Dairy Range for Foodservice
September 26
12:01 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Scottish dairy and egg producers across the country expect to see business growth thanks to a raft of new listings with CIS Excellence Awards sponsor, Bidfood Scotland.

Launching its range of Scottish dairy products and free-range eggs for the foodservice sector later this month, the company will supply products across 35 lines from 10 local suppliers including a farmer-run dairy and family farm.

The range, which took Bidfood Scotland six months to put together, will serve 5,000 customers across hotels, restaurants, cafes, care homes, healthcare and education in Scotland and will allow customers to source more of their everyday products from local suppliers.

Bidfood Scotland’s Business Development Manager, Katie Sillars (pictured centre with Linda and James Mclean, milk producers for First Milk, Mull of Kintyre and Campbeltown cheddars), says the business is offering opportunities to grow into what is often a new part of the hospitality sector: ‘Our strategy is to find the right balance between quality and value for money and our aim is to work in partnership with our suppliers to help them drive growth in the dairy and egg categories around Scotland, as well as across the whole of our UK business,’ she said.

The development of Bidfood’s new dairy and eggs ranges is part of the company’s support of Scotland Food and Drinks’ new Ambition 2030, which works in partnership with the Scottish Government and the Scottish Dairy Hub to double turnover in the Scottish food and drink sector to reach £30bn by 2030.

www.bidfood.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

Tags
bidfood scotlandfood producers scotlandfood suppliers scotlandlocal produce scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.