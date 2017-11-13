Catering Scotland

Bidfood Scotland Toasts Success of plate2planet Live!

November 13
09:19 2017
A selection of well known industry names from across the foodservice sector annual plate2planet Live! sustainability event at London’s Crystal.  joined Bidfood at the start of November to debate the most pressing issues facing the industry. Organised by Bidfood and hosted by The Planet Mark’s CEO, Steve Malkin, the event aimed to highlight plate2planet.co.uk, the online discussion and best practice platform.

Speakers and panelists included Michael Jones of WRAP, Unilever’s Wendy Duncan, the Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Andrew Duncan, and FareShare’s Polly Hofmann.

Collaboration was front of mind with the audience and speakers looking at three important areas of the foodservice industry: sustainable menus; food poverty; and waste.

Shirley Duncalf, Head of Sustainable Development at Bidfood said: ‘Our second plate2planet Live! event is testament to how far the industry has come in the last year. However, there is still so much more we can do and last Thursday’s summit is merely the start of great things to come.’

To read through the issues raised at the summit, search the hashtag #p2pLive2017. Videos of the panel debates from the summit may also be viewed on the Bidfood Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BidfoodUK/

To register for plate2planet and become a member, visit: www.plate2planet.co.uk/

