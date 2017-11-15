Catering Scotland

Bidfood Scotland’s Dessert Range Responds to Rise in Free-From Diets

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bidfood Scotland’s Dessert Range Responds to Rise in Free-From Diets

Bidfood Scotland’s Dessert Range Responds to Rise in Free-From Diets
November 15
09:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CIS Excellence Food-Tourism sponsor, Bidfood Scotland, has announced the launch of a brand-new dessert range which aims to cater for health-conscious consumers and the increasing demand for vegan and free-from food options.

With an estimated 540,000 people in the UK now following a vegan diet and the trend for free-from continuing to grow, the new range – called Better 4 Me – offers premium desserts, several of which contain fewer than 300 calories per portion.

With a selection of frozen and pre-cut desserts, the new range includes:

  • Vegan Apple and Plum Tart
  • Chocolate Orange Mousse Cake*
  • Chocolate and Berry Truffle Torte*
  • Vegan Coconut and Chocolate Tart
  • Lemon & Raspberry Ginger Crunch*
  • Gluten-free Chocolate-and-Olive Oil Cake

Bidfood’s category manager, Rachel Cook, said of launch: ‘Consumers are increasingly aware of their health and food choices and over the years we’ve seen a surge in demand for healthier and free-from dessert options. The Better 4 Me dessert range answers this need, offering consumers an indulgent treat with the added benefit of being inclusive for all, regardless of lifestyle choice.’

The Better 4 Me Dessert range is available nationwide from www.bidfood.co.uk or by calling 01494 555 900.

* Denotes desserts containing fewer than 300 calories per portion
Tags
bidfood scotlandcatering food suppliers scotlandcatering wholesalers scotlandCIS Excellence Awardsdessert portionsfood suppliers scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.