CIS Excellence Food-Tourism sponsor, Bidfood Scotland, has announced the launch of a brand-new dessert range which aims to cater for health-conscious consumers and the increasing demand for vegan and free-from food options.

With an estimated 540,000 people in the UK now following a vegan diet and the trend for free-from continuing to grow, the new range – called Better 4 Me – offers premium desserts, several of which contain fewer than 300 calories per portion.

With a selection of frozen and pre-cut desserts, the new range includes:

Vegan Apple and Plum Tart

Chocolate Orange Mousse Cake*

Chocolate and Berry Truffle Torte*

Vegan Coconut and Chocolate Tart

Lemon & Raspberry Ginger Crunch*

Gluten-free Chocolate-and-Olive Oil Cake

Bidfood’s category manager, Rachel Cook, said of launch: ‘Consumers are increasingly aware of their health and food choices and over the years we’ve seen a surge in demand for healthier and free-from dessert options. The Better 4 Me dessert range answers this need, offering consumers an indulgent treat with the added benefit of being inclusive for all, regardless of lifestyle choice.’

The Better 4 Me Dessert range is available nationwide from www.bidfood.co.uk or by calling 01494 555 900.

* Denotes desserts containing fewer than 300 calories per portion