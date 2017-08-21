Bidfood have announced plans to host a second plate2planet Live! summit aimed at sharing best practice and discussing key sustainability issues facing the foodservice sector.

Taking place at the Crystal in London on Thursday 2nd November, the event will bring together 100 professionals to discuss issues surrounding food waste, food poverty and sustainable menus.

Responsible Production and Consumption, one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals

Hosted for the second year by Steve Malkin, CEO of The Planet Mark, the day-long event will focus on collaboration and bring together influencers from across the foodservice sector to address some of the most pressing sustainability issues facing the industry.

Shirley Duncalf, Head of Sustainability at Bidfood, said: ‘We want to take this summit to the next level by carving out clear objectives for us to tackle together as an industry. By providing a more interactive experience, we hope to capture the views of the sector and work together to create solutions to the challenges we all face.

‘We’re embarking on an exciting journey with plate2planet and it made sense to bring back the summit for a second year to continue working with the industry on making positive change.’

are all on the agenda for this year’s plate2planet Live! summit, which will take place on Thursday, 2nd November.