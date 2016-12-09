CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsors, Bidvest Foodservice Scotland, have announced a supplier partnership with the UK’s first dedicated gluten-free microbrewery.

Edinburgh-based Bellfield Brewery has calitalised on the rapid growth in the ‘free-from’ food-and-drink sector and the link-up with Bidvest Foodservice follows a successful year for the new brewery, which secured a number of UK-wide distributors over the summer.

Supplying three depots – Edinburgh, Reading and Wakefield – from January, the brewery will work to extend products to all 22 UK depots thereafter. Bellfield’s Head of Business Development, Kieran Middleton (pictured) said: ‘This development comes just seven months after we launched our beers and is a great vote of confidence in the quality and appeal of our products.

‘The partnership has the potential to literally transform our business and we’re looking forward to many more consumers across the UK being able to enjoy our gluten-free beer.’

Speaking on behalf of Bidvest Foodservice, Katie Sillars, Business Development Manager (Scotland) added: ‘We’ve observed significant growth within Scottish craft beer, as well as in the market for gluten-free products, and Bellfield Brewery’s point-of-sale kits with branded beer mats, bar runners, glasses and table top tent cards are available to assist operators.’

www.bidvest.co.uk

www.bellfieldbrewery.com

www.cis-excellenceawards.com