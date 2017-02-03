Catering Scotland

Bidvest Foodservice Announces New Coffee Range

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bidvest Foodservice Announces New Coffee Range

Bidvest Foodservice Announces New Coffee Range
February 03
13:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

bidvest-low-res-logo

CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice, has announced the launch of a new coffee range as an exclusive offering to customers.

The range, from the Black + White Coffee Co, has been selected using the finest beans for a smooth, full-bodied finish. With four different blends, including fair trade, single origin and dark and medium roasts, there are three filter coffee choices available.

Holly Marrero Easson, Brand Controller at Bidvest Foodservice, said: ‘Quality of taste is at the heart of the Black + White Coffee Co. range, and we want our customers to be able to stay ahead of the competition with unrivalled product quality.’

Providing a range of toppings, milk and milk alternatives, syrups and sweeteners, in addition to a full complement of support materials for foodservice outlets, Bidvest Foodservice has also launched The Little Book of Tea. Filled with insights, products, serving suggestions and recipes, the book features new flavours such as green, matcha and chia, in addition to classics such as English breakfast, and aims to fulfill the demand for a broader range of hot beverages on menus.

The Black + White Coffee Co. can be ordered now via the Bidvest Foodservice website or local depots. The full range of products includes:

  • Costa Rican Medium Roast (100% Arabica, whole bean)
  • Dark Roast (Arabica and Robusta mix, whole bean)
  • Medium Roast (whole bean)
  • Fairtrade Medium Roast (whole bean)
  • Medium Roast Filter Coffee
  • Medium Roast Decaffeinated Filter Coffee
  • Fairtrade Medium Roast Filter Coffee

Visit www.bidvest.co.uk or call 0370 3663 100 for more information.

 @BidvestFoodUK

Tags
Bidvest FoodserviceCIS Excellence Awardscoffee suppliers scotlandlocal produce scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.