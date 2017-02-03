CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice, has announced the launch of a new coffee range as an exclusive offering to customers.

The range, from the Black + White Coffee Co, has been selected using the finest beans for a smooth, full-bodied finish. With four different blends, including fair trade, single origin and dark and medium roasts, there are three filter coffee choices available.

Holly Marrero Easson, Brand Controller at Bidvest Foodservice, said: ‘Quality of taste is at the heart of the Black + White Coffee Co. range, and we want our customers to be able to stay ahead of the competition with unrivalled product quality.’

Providing a range of toppings, milk and milk alternatives, syrups and sweeteners, in addition to a full complement of support materials for foodservice outlets, Bidvest Foodservice has also launched The Little Book of Tea. Filled with insights, products, serving suggestions and recipes, the book features new flavours such as green, matcha and chia, in addition to classics such as English breakfast, and aims to fulfill the demand for a broader range of hot beverages on menus.

The Black + White Coffee Co. can be ordered now via the Bidvest Foodservice website or local depots. The full range of products includes:

Costa Rican Medium Roast (100% Arabica, whole bean)

Dark Roast (Arabica and Robusta mix, whole bean)

Medium Roast (whole bean)

Fairtrade Medium Roast (whole bean)

Medium Roast Filter Coffee

Medium Roast Decaffeinated Filter Coffee

Fairtrade Medium Roast Filter Coffee

Visit www.bidvest.co.uk or call 0370 3663 100 for more information.

@BidvestFoodUK