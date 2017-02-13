Catering Scotland

Bidvest Foodservice Boss to Deliver Arena Savoy Lecture 2017

Bidvest Foodservice Boss to Deliver Arena Savoy Lecture 2017

Bidvest Foodservice Boss to Deliver Arena Savoy Lecture 2017
February 13
12:23 2017
CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice, has announced its chief executive will deliver the Arena Savoy Lecture 2017 on the evening of Monday 20 March in London. Andrew Selley (pictured) will discuss the company’s vision and how its recent re-organisation has transformed it into an insight-led business that moves ever closer to its customers as it climbs a steep growth curve.

The event, which takes place on Monday 20th March, will also feature a Brexit panel discussion in partnership with the British Hospitality Association.

Visit www.arena.org.uk/event/2748 for more information.

Bidvest Foodservice Scotland: Sponsor of the Business Innovation Award

Bidvest Foodservice Scotlandbusiness innovation awardcis excellence awards 2017foodservice suppliers scotland
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

