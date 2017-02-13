CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice, has announced its chief executive will deliver the Arena Savoy Lecture 2017 on the evening of Monday 20 March in London. Andrew Selley (pictured) will discuss the company’s vision and how its recent re-organisation has transformed it into an insight-led business that moves ever closer to its customers as it climbs a steep growth curve.

The event, which takes place on Monday 20th March, will also feature a Brexit panel discussion in partnership with the British Hospitality Association.

Visit www.arena.org.uk/event/2748 for more information.