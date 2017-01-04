CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice Scotland, has highlighted the coming year’s projected food trends for 2017. They include:

GrEAT Britain: Backing British means more consumers will be seeking out and supporting local products and taking pride in recognising British tradition.

America Discovered: An increased emphasis towards American cuisines, from Caribbean to Mexican, in addition to increased interest in regional flavours, smoking and barbequing, and regional combinations such as tacos/meal kits, etc.

Oriental Burst: The traditional flavours of familiar Chinese and Japanese foods will expand to include Korean and other Asian foods that will then filter into street food.

Feeding these concepts are seven sub-trends, the full details of which are included in a guide available at www.bidvest.co.uk/inspiration/trends/ Each trend is coupled with a recipe, crockery pairing and serving suggestion to show what a finished dish could look like. Bidvest Foodservice Insights Manager, Lucy Pedrick, believes that food trends are born out of the continued changing landscapes of technology, social behaviour, social media, government, and demographic makeup, all of which are driving more inspiring food choices for consumers: ‘We’re seeing much more of an experimental consumer than ever before, right across the generations,’ she said. ‘With the rise in home cooking, consumers are becoming more adventurous both at home and when eating out. The good news is that brands are reacting quickly with products, combinations and concepts that complement one another.

‘Our aim with the trends guide is to help our customers put these concepts into practice.’

Bidvest Foodservice’s 2017 trends have been identified using a range of resources including customers and consumer views, research and reports, interviews with industry experts and key outtakes from relevant food events.

