Bidvest Foodservice Scotland Managers Sleep Out for Social Bite

Bidvest Foodservice Scotland Managers Sleep Out for Social Bite

December 19
08:51 2016
The general manager of CIS Excellence Business Innovation Award sponsor, Bidvest Foodservice Scotland, has completed a 12-hour outdoor sleep-out in aid of the homelessness charity, Social Bite.

Jon Mack – together with the company’s customer services manager, Jolene Forrest (pictured above) – joined more than 280 business leaders in Edinburgh’s Charlotte Square overnight last Thursday.

Raising more than £2,000 in 72 hours, Jon said: ‘I found the experience very enlightening and humbling and it was great to see the business community uniting in support of Social Bite and their long-term strategy to tackle this important issue.’

The money raised will go towards the charity’s plan to build a village which will accommodate up to 20 homeless people for 12 months.

www.bidvest.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

