Borthwick Castle’s Derek Johnstone Secures Runner-Up In 2019 Craft Guild of Chefs Awards

October 03
20:15 2019
Borthwick Castle’s head chef has secured the runner-up position in the Craft Guild of Chefs’ National Chef of the Year competition 2019.

Derek (pictured centre), who joined Borthwick Castle in 2017, finished second among 10 finalists who took part in an intense cook-off on Tuesday 1st October at the Restaurant Show at London’s Olympia.

The only Scottish chef to have reached the finals, Derek’s three-course menu included pan-fried fillet of sea bream, roasted saddle of pork and vanilla-poached William pears with clementine and Valrhona dark chocolate.

Launched in 1972 and judged by a panel of  chefs from across the industry, the competition has lauded in the past such household names as Gordon Ramsay, Mark Sargeant and Luke Selby. Steve Groves, head chef at London’s Parliament Square, took the title of Chef of the Year 2019.

www.borthwickcastle.com

Borthwick Castle
