Business Guru Brad Sugars Offers Webinar to Assist Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

March 24
16:26 2020
Businesses that have been disadvantaged by the Coronavirus outbreak – that is, almost every operation in affected countries throughout the world – are being encouraged to listen to a special webinar produced by entrepreneur and executive coaching guru, Brad Sugars.  In the hospitality sector, which has all been wiped out in the UK as the crisis unfolds, operators can pick up some essential info and tips to help them through these troubled times. Click on the link below to hear Brad’s webinar.

For more information on how ActionCOACH can help you and your organisation to reach the next level, visit www.actioncoach.co.uk.

