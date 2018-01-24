The sales manager and chef from CIS Lifetime Excellence Award sponsor, Braehead Foods, had a once-in-a-lifetime invitation yesterday evening to attend 10 Downing Street as part of a special Burns Supper event.

Joining the Prime Minister, the Secretary of State for Scotland and others for a traditional three-course meal in the State Dining Room, James McGuire (pictured above) joined Masterchef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean (pictured right) and his fellow contenders Matthew Healy and James Villiers as the team worked in the Downing Street kitchen to prepare the menu.

Scots from a variety of business sectors, food and drink suppliers, educational institutions and politics were invited to attend, and guests were welcomed into Downing Street by a piper from the Scots Guards.

James said: ‘It was an incredible honour to cook for the Prime Minister and represent Braehead Foods as well as showcasing the best of Scottish produce.

Managing Director of Braehead Foods, Craig Stevenson, added: ‘In supplying supply game and other fine foods to the best chefs and restaurants in the hospitality industry, we enable artisan Scottish producers to showcase their products throughout the UK and worldwide.’

