Brakes Scotland has strengthened its position in Scotland as it expands the operations of its specialist equipment supply and projects arm, Brakes Catering Equipment.

Channel head, Kevin Finlay said: ‘In addition to our partnerships with a number of local authorities across Scotland, we are now involved in tendering for a number of other large contracts in Scotland. With the support of some of the country’s leading equipment manufacturers including Falcon and E&R Moffat we are growing our sales force with the addition of new staff to help provide the best service and supply of both light duty and capital equipment.

Our bespoke projects team provides chefs and caterers from all sectors with expert advice on choosing the right option for their business, whether they’re seeking a refresh or a full-scale refurbishment.

Tina Carter, marketing manager at Brakes Catering Equipment, adds: ‘Our portfolio of Scottish suppliers, both food and non-food, is growing rapidly across all product categories.

‘Making customers aware of what we have to offer via face-to-face customer engagement remains a vital element of our proposition and next week we have a coffee event at our Newhouse super-hub to showcase our Arriba coffee brand.

All are welcome to attend the function, which will bring food and non-food together under the one roof and showcase the best that Brakes has to offer across both categories.’

www.brake.co.uk