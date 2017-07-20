CIS Excellence Awards Advisory Board member, Gary Maclean, shared his skills earlier this week when he worked with families to improve their culinary knowledge and help them learn to prepare simple, healthy and nutritious meals at home.

The Scottish-born winner of MasterChef: The Professionals was joined by representatives from Brakes Scotland when he visited Dalmarnock Primary School in Glasgow this week. Having committed £500,000 over five years to fund its Meals & More programme to provide holiday clubs in schools across the country during the school holidays, Brakes has strengthened its commitment to providing nutritious meal for each participant in the clubs.

Jabou Conteh, mother of Isafou, 5, Fafou, 9 and Sheriff, 9, (pictured with Gary), said: ‘The lunch clubs are so important. The kids love coming here and I’m learning new recipes and discovering new ingredients every day. It’s great as I can then try the recipes at home during the weekends.’

Having recently announced a new partnership with the award-winning Scottish chef, Brakes Scotland is utilising his skills as a chef and father in supporting the programme: ‘I have five children so I know preparing healthy meals can be challenging and expensive but it doesn’t have to be.

‘My goal is to demonstrate that nutritious meals can be simple, affordable and delicious for all the family to enjoy.’

John McLintock, Director of Operations, Brakes Scotland, added: ‘Meals & More is a fantastic community programme that we will continue to fund in order to help children and their families obtain great-tasting, healthy meals during the school holidays.

‘It’s also about sharing skills and knowledge so that families may replicate these practices at home in a simple, affordable way.’

The Dalmarnock Primary School holiday club is part of the Food, Families, Futures Partnership, delivered by Children in Scotland, whose chief executive, Jackie Brock, commented: ‘We believe that keeping more schools open and free of charge during the holidays could play a key role in tackling Scotland’s inequality challenge while helping to reduce the attainment gap.’

Announcing their partnership with Gary Maclean back in March, Brakes Scotland is continuing its commitment to sourcing local products while promoting the best in Scottish produce and innovation.

www.brake.co.uk