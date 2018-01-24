CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, has joined forces with Edinburgh-based tea innovators, eteaket, to help bring the specialist products to the foodservice market.

Founder Erica Moore (pictured above with Brakes Scotland’s John McLintock), said: ‘We’re proud to be working with Brakes Scotland to bring our quality whole leaf tea to a wide range of customers all over the country. It has been a pleasure working with the team and seeing how enthusiastic they are about our range.

‘We’re also excited about the opportunity to move our business forward to help more people connect through the joy of whole leaf tea, and we are impressed with the effort Brakes Scotland has put into local sourcing and supporting the Scottish economy.’

The partnership will see the distributor offer eight specialty teas, including a Tomatin whisky tea, ‘aged’ in Tomatin’s own single malt whisky barrels to pick up the complex smoky, fruity aromas that elevate the flavour without overwhelming the tea leaves.

John McLintock, Operations Director for Brakes Scotland, added: ‘Our customers are constantly looking for something new for their menus and eteaket’s quirky products provide a new spin on a traditional hot beverage. With that in mind, we strongly believe our customers and their consumers will enjoy the range.

Renowned for their tea room in the capital’s Fredrick Street, eteaket is well known for experimenting and creating new recipes and fusions.

Orders are open now and Brakes Scotland customers will receive training guides and various point of sale offers. Visit www.brake.co.uk for more information.

