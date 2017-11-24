CIS Excellence Awards Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland,have launched their third brochure for the Scottish foodservice market. Showcasing top quality produce from over 100 suppliers, the new publication features Scotch Beef, artisan cheesees, ice creams and sorbets and many Scottish other favourites, including wild venison, haggis and Scottish craft beers.

John McLintock, Brakes Scotland’s Operations Director, said: ‘Each year, our range gets bigger and better and the focus for 2018 is firmly on fresh, quality Scottish produce. As part of this we are delighted to be promoting Scotch beef PGI in conjunction with Quality Meat Scotland.’

Supplied by Scottish Gourmet in the Borders, Scotch Beef is being marketed under Brakes Scotland’s new Caledonia Farms brand.

Comprised in conjunction with 2016 Masterchef: The Professionals winner Gary Maclean (pictured right), the brochure features a selection of recipes devised by the CIS Excellence Awards Hospitality Educator of the Year 2017.

Gary said: ‘I love that Brakes are working with small-to-medium-sized artisan producers who offer a varied range of produce. I’ve been a customer of theirs for over 20 years and I would urge chefs to buy the best and let the food do the talking.’

Drawing on its multinational reach to go beyond mere food supply, Brakes helps customers to manage effectively costs, provide insights into food trends and advise on allergens and nutrition.

To see the full brochure visit: bit.ly/2hW0Ktd

Look out for more Brakes Scotland produce under the Caledonia Farms brand.