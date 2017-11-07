Two Dundee-based Brakes Scotland apprentices were last week presented with awards for excellence by the Scottish Government’s minister for apprenticeships at a ceremony at the House of Commons.

Having trained and qualified as HGV drivers, Max Kerr and Michael Macfadyen and now regularly appear in the top 10 drivers in the depot.

Their line manager Gilbert Prati said: ‘It is incredibly rewarding to see two of our apprentices do so well. The programme that we are running aims to provide entrants with a thorough learning experience and we are really proud of them both.’

Max said: ‘Brakes is one of the bigger opportunities in Dundee and that’s why I wanted to join. ‘The apprenticeship was hard sometimes but the most rewarding part was knowing I’d be a fully qualified driver at the end – it’s been really good to get where I wanted to be.’

The awards were presented as part of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors Skills and Development Awards.

Following the success of Max and Michael (pictured above with the Minister for Apprenticeships & Skills, Anne Milton, and Joan Ryan MP) Brakes Scotland is now inviting applications for new apprentices to start in May 2018.

Visit www.brake.co.uk for more information.

