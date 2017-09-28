Brakes Scotland Cooks Up New M&J Shetland Seafood Video
Having recently visited Shetland with M&J Seafood to explore the way fresh produce ends up on the plate, Brakes Scotland has released a brand-new video which captures the island’s beauty, its people and the various processes involved in delivering top quality ingredients to end users.
Featuring local fishermen, representatives from M&J Seafood and CIS Excellence-winning chef Gary Maclean cooking up a serving of Moules Marinière with fresh produce from Shetland Mussels Ltd, the film provides a sneak peak into the exceptional produce harvested from Scotland’s underwater world.
Click here or on the image below to play the film…
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment