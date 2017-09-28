Having recently visited Shetland with M&J Seafood to explore the way fresh produce ends up on the plate, Brakes Scotland has released a brand-new video which captures the island’s beauty, its people and the various processes involved in delivering top quality ingredients to end users.

Featuring local fishermen, representatives from M&J Seafood and CIS Excellence-winning chef Gary Maclean cooking up a serving of Moules Marinière with fresh produce from Shetland Mussels Ltd, the film provides a sneak peak into the exceptional produce harvested from Scotland’s underwater world.

www.brake.co.uk

http://www.mjseafood.com/

Click here or on the image below to play the film…