Brakes Scotland Introduce ‘Phenomenal’ Limited Edition Scottish Dessert

July 17
05:57 2019
CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsors, Brakes Scotland, have introduced Iron Brew Cheesecake to their growing range of Scottish desserts.

Made in Dingwall using local Scottish ingredients, each Irn Bru cheesecake serves 16

Having allowed their customers to sample the new product at the Brakes Scottish supplier showcase, in May, Brakes have worked closely with the Scottish Food Company to perfect the unmistakable Irn Bru flavour and match the iconic orange colour.

John McLintock, Operations Director for Brakes Scotland said: ‘We’ve been slowly expanding our Scottish desserts offering with the Scottish Food Company and have seen great success from our Tablet and Cranachan cheesecakes so it seemed a natural progression to launch the Iron Brew Cheesecake. It is anticipated that will go down well both with tourists and domestic Irn Bru fans but they’ll need to be quick as the product is limited edition and is only available while stocks last.’

The Scottish Food Company’s Iron Bru Cheesecake is available to order via Brakes Scotland or can be ordered online here.

www.brake.co.uk

