CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland has announced that its chef ambassador, CIS Excellence Awards board member, Gary Maclean, is to host a fundraising evening on 14th November to help raise money for school summer holiday clubs in Scotland.

Scheduled for Wednesday 14th November, the event aims to encourage more clubs to provide nutritious meals to those in need.

Assembled guests will experience first-hand the skills and techniques used by Gary when he was crowned Master Chef: The Professionals champion back in 2016. Each dish will be demonstrated and shown live on the big screen in the famous Arches in Glasgow.

And in order to raise funds for the Meals & More charity, which launched in 2015 as the charitable programme of Brakes UK, the evening will feature a charity raffle and auction with great prizes donated by Brakes Scotland’s customers.

The charity works with local delivery partners to support holiday clubs across the UK in areas of greatest need, bridging the gap for children who during term time benefit from free school meals. Currently supporting 12 school clubs in Scotland and close to 150 throughout the UK, the company’s target is to read 500 clubs within the next few years.

To buy tickets for the event on 14th Novembver, visit https://www.bit.ly/Mealsandmore

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com