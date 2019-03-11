Catering Scotland

Brakes Scotland Reveal Newhouse Depot’s Refurbished Hospitality Suites

March 11
22:39 2019
CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland has opened the doors to its newly refurbished hospitality suites at their Newhouse depot in North Lanarkshire.

Both the Lomond and Nevis suites (pictured below) have been redesigned and developed into two dedicated spaces for caterers looking to explore new menu ideas and try out new products.

A giant wall-mounted blackboard highlights Scottish suppliers

Suppliers and customers are encourage to use the newly refurbished rooms for events and meetings

Furnished exclusively with Brakes’ catering equipment, the suites display a range of Scottish food and drink lines stocked by Brakes Scotland, with new products and brands showcased each week. Meanwhile, virtually every item – from the coffee machines to the cutlery – is available to be purchased directly from Brakes.

 

With plans afoot to fit out the suites with AV Systems, plasma TVs and video screening facilities, Brakes will be encouraging visitors to connect to the development kitchen for demonstration purposes.

Brakes marketing manager, Lorna Allison, said: ‘These hospitality suites are a fantastic addition to our depot at Newhouse. The two new rooms and the existing development kitchen now allow caterers to create menus, taste seasonal lines and see new product development in a creative space outwith their own kitchens. I would encourage all our customers to work with our Scottish development chef, Derek Lockett who can train and support caterers through a tailored one-on-one approach in these new rooms.’

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

