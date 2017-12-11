CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, has committed to supporting the Food for Thought Programme Phase 5 by introducing fun ways for children to cook and eat fruit and vegetables.

A three-way partnership between the Scottish Government, Education Scotland and Business in the Community Scotland, Food for Thought aims to encourage children to learn more about healthy food options and to motivate them to work in the food-and-drink sector.

Supported by almost 1,000 schools across the country, the programme has with the development and delivery of more engaging Health & Wellbeing activities.

Brakes Scotland Operations Director John McLintock said: ‘It is a known fact that 95.5% of children aged 11-16 years old aren’t eating enough vegetables.

Early engagement in primary schools is crucial and we are proud to support the delivery of the Health & Wellbeing curriculum.

‘Practical cooking sessions are an excellent vehicle to help encourage children to eat more vegetables and adopt healthier eating habits.

BITC Scotland Director, Alan Thornburrow, added: ‘We’re delighted that schools are benefiting from the support of local partnerships with businesses like Brakes Scotland and we will continue to create bridges between schools and local businesses.’

Since November, Brakes Scotland has baked several hundred beetroot muffins as well as carrot and pumpkin soda breads at both Glenboig and Dunrobin Primary School.

Brakes Scotland will continue to support the Food for Thought programme with a visit to Caskieberran Primary School in Fife by the end of the year.

www.brake.co.uk/scotland

www.bitc.org.uk/scotland/what-we-offer/food-thought