Catering Scotland

Brakes Scotland Takes Silver at Scottish Food Fortnight

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Brakes Scotland Takes Silver at Scottish Food Fortnight

Brakes Scotland Takes Silver at Scottish Food Fortnight
October 18
20:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

 

CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, scored a silver award during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight last month for its efforts to support local producers. The 2017 business challenge – an initiative aimed at encouraging businesses to change one thing about their organisation to better promote local produce –  saw Brakes Scotland launch Scotch Beef PGI into their extensive foodservice range.

Hosting a beef cookery masterclass with QMS – led by BBC Masterchef and CIS Excellence Award Advisory Board member, Gary Maclean (pictured below) – the company is proud of its achievements.

Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food at Scotland Food & Drink, said: ‘Scottish Food Fortnight, which ran from 2nd-17th September, represents a fantastic way to celebrate our growers, producers, chefs and restaurateurs, as well as Scotland’s vast and varied larder.’

The QMS beef masterclass was judged by Masterchef professionals winner, Gary Maclean. Photo (C) BBC.

Meanwhile, NFU Mutual won the bronze award for their use of social media during the two weeks, while Northlink Ferries took gold for launching Shetland mussels onto their menu.

www.brake.co.uk

www.fooddrinkfort.scot

 

Tags
Brakes Scotlandfoodservice scotlandfoodservice suppliers scotlandScottish Food Fortnight
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.