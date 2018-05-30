A not-for-profit enterprise has teamed up with CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, and the Achieve More charity to maximise food that is considered unacceptable to supermarket chains and food producers.

Aiming to feed children in local communities during holiday periods while investing in community projects, the Launch Foods project fed an average of 300 children per day over the Easter period.

Working from Petershill Leisure Centre, St Roch’s Secondary and Glasgow Kelvin College, the charity ensured that each child received a hot meal, water and a snack in addition to daily sport and physical exercise.

Founder of Launch Foods, Craig Johnson, sought to utilise food destined for landfill while avoiding the stigma attached to the provision of free food.: ‘I know what an empty fridge looks like and my main ambition is to ensure that no child in Scotland goes hungry,’ he said. ‘If Launch Foods can fill tummies with warm, nutritious food there are many others around who can ensure they get the best start in life. The involvement of Brakes Scotland has been crucial to the initial impact Launch Foods has enjoyed.’

Chris Boyle, Channel Head for Public Sector at Brakes Scotland added: ‘Collaborating with these organisations fits perfectly with our ‘Meals & More’ programme which aims to provide children between 2-18 years of age with nutritious holiday meals and access to an enrichment programme that will help lift them out of poverty.’

