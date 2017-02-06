CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, is to host its first Scottish supplier event of the year at Drumossie Hotel later this month.

Aimed at highlighting a selection of the best Scottish produce from the company’s extensive range of Scottish suppliers, the event on Tuesday 28th February will showcase a range of new products in addition to demonstrations from sister companies M&J Seafood and Fresh Direct.

Contact Annmarie.lennon@brake.co.uk or visit www.brake.co.uk to register for attendance.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com