Brakes Scotland To Host Inverness Mini-Roadshow
CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, is to host its first Scottish supplier event of the year at Drumossie Hotel later this month.
Aimed at highlighting a selection of the best Scottish produce from the company’s extensive range of Scottish suppliers, the event on Tuesday 28th February will showcase a range of new products in addition to demonstrations from sister companies M&J Seafood and Fresh Direct.
Contact Annmarie.lennon@brake.co.uk or visit www.brake.co.uk to register for attendance.
