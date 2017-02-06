Catering Scotland

Brakes Scotland To Host Inverness Mini-Roadshow

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Brakes Scotland To Host Inverness Mini-Roadshow

Brakes Scotland To Host Inverness Mini-Roadshow
February 06
09:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, is to host its first Scottish supplier event of the year at Drumossie Hotel later this month.

Aimed at highlighting a selection of the best Scottish produce from the company’s extensive range of Scottish suppliers, the event on Tuesday 28th February will showcase a range of new products in addition to demonstrations from sister companies M&J Seafood and Fresh Direct.

Contact Annmarie.lennon@brake.co.uk or visit www.brake.co.uk to register for attendance.

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Tags
Brakes food scotlandBrakes Scotlandcatering suppliers scotlandCIS Excellence AwardsCIS young chef of the yearlocal produce
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2016 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained Updated and Tweaked by Pocapoc

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.