CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, has announced it is to start supplying Scotch Beef PGI to the Scottish catering industry. Supplied by Scottish Gourmet, the 28-day-aged beef has been sourced from farms throughout the country and is being sold under Brakes Scotland’s new fresh brand.

Based in Biggar, Scottish Gourmet and the wider company, Browns Food Group, have been working with Brakes since 2004 supplying cooked meats and fresh turkey products as well as specialist and poultry range since 2010.

Scottish Gourmet’s managing director, Wayne Godfrey (pictured left), said: ‘Over the last decade, our relationship has gone from strength to strength and we are delighted to be supplying them with the best Scotch beef PGI in the country.’

The 11-strong range of Scotch Beef PGI products includes:

Whole Scotch Fillet, Ex Chain (1 x 2-2.5kg)

Whole Scotch Striploin (1 x 5-7kg)

Whole Scotch Ribeye (1 x 2-3kg)

And cuts of fillet, sirloin and ribeye steak in 6oz, 8oz and 10oz

Quality Meat Scotland’s Ciara Etherson commented: ‘Brakes Scotland’s launch of Scotch Beef PGI showcases their appreciation of this top quality natural product and we hope the new lines will encourage more chefs to put Scotch on their menus.’

John McLintock, operations director for Brakes Scotland (pictured middle), added: ‘Scotch Beef has been requested by our customers for some time now and to be able to finally launch these quality products with Gary Maclean (pictured right) and support Scottish suppliers and farms in the process is a major benefit to us as a business and to the Scottish economy as a whole.’

The Scottish Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy and Connectivity, Fergus Ewing, commented: ‘This partnership between Brakes and Scottish Gourmet will allow for even more restaurants to offer it on their menus.

‘This new partnership will potentially have a positive impact on Scottish livestock producers and processors, while safeguarding jobs and businesses.

‘Our food-and-drink industry is something we should all be proud of and it’s great to see more and more of our foodservice providers actively playing a role in extolling the virtues of the fine produce we have to offer.’

www.brake.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com