CIS Excellence Young Chef of the Year sponsor, Brakes Scotland, has been awarded prestigious local government accolade for its dedication to responsible sustainable business practice.

Collecting an Environmental Practices award at the Scotland Excel Supplier Excellence Awards held at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow last month, the foodservice supplier was recognised for its efforts to improve the environment for current and future generations by contributing to a greener Scotland.

Brakes Scotland’s Chris Boyle said: ‘Tackling climate change, increasing the use of renewable energy and moving towards a zero-waste Scotland all help to reduce our local and global environmental impact, and this award recognises suppliers who can demonstrate excellence in their environmental management.

‘The Supplier Excellence Awards is the only award programme dedicated to the role of suppliers in public procurement.’

Scotland Excel’s Director, Julie Welsh, added: ‘It’s right that companies such as Brakes Scotland demonstrate excellence when supporting delivery of public services are applauded for their achievements and I’d like to congratulate them on their well-deserved success.’

Open to more than 800 suppliers participating in national contracts worth around £1bn per annum, Scotland Excel is the centre of procurement expertise for local government in Scotland. The Supplier Excellence Awards welcomed over 350 guests from across the public and private sectors at the ceremony hosted by Dougie Vipond on 20th February.

www.brake.co.uk

www.scotland-excel.org.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com