Brita Professional Appoints Former Hoshizaki Gram M.D. as Head of Sales

December 21
10:09 2016
The former managing director of CIS Excellence Group Hotel of the Year sponsor, Hoshizaki Gram, has been appointed sales director for Brita Professional.

Glenn Roberts, who brings with him more than 20 years’ commercial and management experience in the foodservice industry,  is currently vice chairman of the Catering Equipment Suppliers Association (CESA) and will replace Miles Dawson when he takes over the role on 5th January.

Glenn (pictured above) said: ‘Brita is a trusted brand and business partner to many high profile operators and I’m looking forward to working with the team across its key markets of coffee, catering and vending.’

www.brita.co.uk/professional

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

Glenn Roberts
