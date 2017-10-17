Catering Scotland

October 17
21:04 2017
An Edinburgh-based chef pastry chef has tasted success in the UK selection process for the World Chocolate Masters competition.

Stephen Espouy (pictured), executive pastry chef on board the Royal Yacht Britannia, based at Leith, won third place in the UK selections of the global chocolate competition which took place last Monday (9th October) at Westminster Kingsway College, London.

The overall winner, Barry Johnson, will represent the UK & Ireland during the international final in Paris in October 2019.

www.worldchocolatemasters.com

