Scottish cycling legend Mark Beaumont has been announced as the guest of honour at the inaugural Fife Whisky Festival.

The endurance cyclist, who doubles as the corporate ambassador for hospitality insurance specialist, Bruce Stevenson, will open the showcase event on Saturday 10th March at the Corn Exchange in Cupar.

Mark (pictured left during his record-breaking round-the-world endeavour last year) said: ‘As an athlete I drink modestly but have always enjoyed a dram on the right occasion ever since I lived around the corner from The Ben Nevis – a famous whisky and folk music bar in Glasgow.

‘Having partly grown up in the Kingdom I’m aware of the many varied distilling developments within the area. For those who are new to Fife, this festival and events like it are so important in putting local firms on the map for both tourism and business.’

The inaugural festival was launched by businesswomen Justine Hazlehurst, founder of Kask Whisky, and Karen Somerville, managing director of Angels’ Share Glass after the pair joined forces in a bid to bring whisky back to the area.

Karen added: ‘After years of attending whisky festivals around the world, Justine and I identified an opportunity to bring an exciting new event to Scotland. Our plans have proved popular with whisky lovers across the country and further afield, and today we’re honoured to announce that Mark has taken up our invitation to open the first Fife Whisky Festival and enjoy a few drams.

It’s a real coup to have Scotland’s greatest cyclist coming to join us in sampling some of the best whiskies available in the country and we’re looking forward to a fantastic day.’

Sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, the inaugural Fife Whisky Festival aims to bring together whisky lovers and producers from across the region and further afield. The company’s Graeme Dempster said: ‘We work with many distilleries across Scotland and our specialist team will be on hand to discuss any insurance requirements and to sample a few drams with Mark.’

More than 25 exhibitors including Kingsbarns Distillery, Lindores Abbey Distillery, Edenmill, Glen Moray, Isle of Arran Whisky and Springbank Distillery have confirmed their attendance at the event.

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.fifewhiskyfestival.com

