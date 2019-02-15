Each year, staff at Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers dedicate their fundraising efforts to a chosen charity to help raise thousands of pounds. For 2019 they have announced Erskine war veterans will be their charity of choice and have committed to donating 2% of annual net profits to supporthem.

Grace Longmuir explains why…

Providing care homes for over 800 armed forces veterans each year, Erskine allows these residents to enjoy the companionship of like-minded people, providing social, recreation and training facilities, accommodation and employment opportunities, ensuring each individual receives the highest level of support.

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers CEO, Edward Bruce, said: ‘Our society is built on the legacy of those who made and continue to make sacrifices on our behalf and we can think of no better way to honour them than by supporting our veterans through charities such as Erskine.

When we signed the Armed Forces Covenant we made a pledge to uphold its principles and to support veterans and service leavers alike. Erskine as our 2019 charity of choice is one more step to help us achieve this.”

Erskine’s Chief Executive, Wing Commander Ian Cumming, said: ‘Bruce Stevenson’s signing of the Military Covenant is testament to their appreciation of our work in providing compassionate care and support to veterans across Scotland who gave so much to their nation. We look forward to organising as many active and challenging events as we can to raise funds for this worthy cause.’

Grace Longmuir is a marketing executive at Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers, co-sponsors of the CIS Excellence Group Hotel of the Year. For more information on how BSIB can advise hotels, restaurants, guest houses, self-caterers and any other business in Scottish hospitality to adopt the optimum insurance provisions for their organisation, visit www.brucestevenson.co.uk.