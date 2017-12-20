Catering Scotland

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announce Brand Refresh

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announce Brand Refresh

Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers Announce Brand Refresh
December 20
12:49 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

After a year of sustained growth, CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers have announced a refreshed brand and logo for 2018.
CEO Edward Bruce (pictured left), said: ‘2017 has been a successful year for Bruce Stevenson and we are now addressing plans for continued growth and investment in professional development.
‘With that in mind we are taking the opportunity to launch our new, refreshed look, complete with updated logo (pictured above), which we believe gives our brand a new lease of life and stands us in good stead for our future plans.

‘While we have stayed true to our core values, we have given the logo a cleaner, more polished appearance.’

As part of their plans for the coming year, the company – which specialises in the provision of bespoke insurance policies for commercial operators including hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, guest houses, self-catering businesses and event caterers – is scheduled to launch their brand-new website early in the new year.

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com

 

Tags
Bruce Stevenson Insurancecatering insurance scotlandcommercial insurance scotlandevent catering insurancehospitality insurance scotlandhotel insurance scotlandInsurers scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.
Maintained by CWC

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.