After a year of sustained growth, CIS Excellence Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsors, Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers have announced a refreshed brand and logo for 2018.

CEO Edward Bruce (pictured left), said: ‘2017 has been a successful year for Bruce Stevenson and we are now addressing plans for continued growth and investment in professional development.

‘With that in mind we are taking the opportunity to launch our new, refreshed look, complete with updated logo (pictured above), which we believe gives our brand a new lease of life and stands us in good stead for our future plans.

‘While we have stayed true to our core values, we have given the logo a cleaner, more polished appearance.’

As part of their plans for the coming year, the company – which specialises in the provision of bespoke insurance policies for commercial operators including hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, guest houses, self-catering businesses and event caterers – is scheduled to launch their brand-new website early in the new year.

www.brucestevenson.co.uk

www.cis-excellenceawards.com